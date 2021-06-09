Molefe Seeletsa

The principal is expected to return to his official duties in less than a month, having been dismissed in December last year.

The now formerly-sacked Parktown Boys’ High School principal Malcolm Williams has been reinstated in his position by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).

This is according to the Gauteng department of education (GDE), which expressed disappointment over the decision.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi indicated that the department was “studying the decision” and “seeking legal counsel on the matter”.

“We are not fully happy about the outcome of the case but also realise that this matter has been dragging for too long; negatively affecting all who are affected. In that light, we will look for advice from the experts with a view to finding a last resolution to the matter,” Lesufi said.

Six months’ pay

According to the department, the Education Labour Relations Council ordered that Williams – who was fired in December 2020 – be reinstated as principal “on the same terms and conditions”.

The council also ordered that Williams be remunerated for the six months that he had not been working.

Williams is expected to return to his official duties on 1 July 2021.

The principal was initially dismissed on 18 October after he was found guilty of two counts of misconduct following the death of Enock Mpianzi.

“The two charges were for allowing the trip to take place without the GDE’s approval; while the second one related to Williams’ failure to ensure that a correct roll call was taken on the day of the incident. The last charge, related to Williams’ culpability in the death of Mpianzi.”

Mpianzi, the 13-year-old boy grade 8 pupil, drowned during an orientation camp at the Nyathi Bush and River Break in Brits, North West earlier in 2020.

The incident was investigated by Harris, Nupen and Molebatsi (HNM) Attorneys, according to the department.

Settlement

Last month, the department reached a settlement with Mpianzi’s family over his drowning. The family’s lawyer, Wikus Steyl, confirmed that a civil claim was withdrawn after the settlement was reached.

Although he could not confirm how much the settlement was for, Steyl said that it was an amount that may help the family in the long run.

The family initially sued the department for R20 million. The department’s initial settlement offer was R10 million, which the family refused in December.