2 Jun 2021
3:59 pm

‘Gupta associate’ and former FS agriculture officials arrested

High-profile businessman who was arrested was a known Gupta associate, the NPA said.

A high-profile businessman and three former Free State agriculture department officials were arrested on Wednesday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority Investigating Directorate (ID) confirmed the four would appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“The arrest of a fifth suspect is imminent,” ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka confirmed.

The ID said the high-profile businessman was “a Gupta associate”.

Seboka said the accused were arrested in Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

