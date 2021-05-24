Manhunt launched for Randburg cop killers

Siyanda Ndlovu

Police have activated an action plan to bring the suspects, who were travelling in a white VW Polo, to book within 72 hours.

National police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has demanded swift arrests following a brazen attack that resulted to the death of police officer and left a second wounded in Boschkop, Randburg, on Monday morning.

The shooting took place in early hours of Monday morning when two constables from Boschkop Police Station were on patrol at about 1am according to Police Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

“They spotted a white VW Polo without registration plates travelling in the vicinity of the N4 Highway near the Solomon Mahlangu on ramp.”

“The members ordered the driver of the VW Polo to stop and thereafter approached the vehicle on foot. Two male suspects emerged from the VW Polo and a scuffle ensued between the suspects and the two constables,” said Naidoo.

“Both constables were subsequently shot and their firearms were taken. One constable died at the scene while the second member was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.”

Naidoo said that the provincial police have mobilised a 72-hour activation plan to trace the suspects.

He has appealed to members of the public who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police.

Police Minister Bheki Cele in March called on police to use deadly force to defend themselves after two officers were murdered while patrolling in Bloekombos, Cape Town.

The officers were allegedly ambushed while on patrol and their vehicle came under fire. The officers were killed on the scene and robbed of their firearms.