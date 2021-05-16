Eskom confirms Stage 2 load shedding until Tuesday

Siyanda Ndlovu

"Failure of three generation units at Thuthuka was due to a loss air compressors, a unit at Majuba was forced down while another unit was tripped."

Eskom has announced that a stage 2 load shedding would be implemented effective from Sunday 5PM until on Tuesday 10pm due to the loss of ten generation units in seven of its power stations.

This was announced onSunday by the utility’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

He said that teams have been dispatched to the stations and were working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as possible

“Eskom regret to inform the public that due to a loss of 10 generation unit at 7 power stations during the past 24 hours stage two load shedding will be implemented from 5pm this evening(Sunday) until 10Pm on Tuesday night,” said Mantshantsha.

“A generation unit each at Kriel was taken down for boiler cube leak, and a unit was forced down to a steam leak at the Matla power station while trips each at a unit in Medupi.

He said that a unit was forced down due to a steam leak at a unit at Matla power station, while trips at a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and the

Duvha power stations are being investigated.

“This represent a total loss of 6044 megawatts loss of power over the past 24 hour period bringing the total unplanned capacity loss to 16100 megawatts. Planned maintanance currently stands at 4171 megawatts. Eskom urges the public to help by reducing consumption while the