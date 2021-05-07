Prince Misuzulu Zulu named in queen’s will as new king

Neo Thale

Earlier on Friday, Prince Misuzulu made his first public appearance since the death of Queen Mantfombi last week and disrupted memorial proceedings.

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has been announced as the new king of the Zulu nation.

In a reading of the late regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will by royal house lawyer advocate Griffiths Madonsela on Friday evening, Prince Misuzulu was named as his late mother’s preferred candidate to ascend to the throne.

The will reading took place at KwaKhangelamankengane Palace in Nongoma.

Immediately after the announcement, the occasion turned into chaos, with heckling and commotion, after Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi – the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation – instructed Prince Thokozani Zulu to sit down.

Prince Thokozani, late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s son with another queen, was trying to address the gathering.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Chaos has erupted at Kwakhethomthandayo ending the meeting where Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu nominated her son Prince Misuzulu Zulu. There was a hand from someone who called Thulani was about to ask a question, hauling started pic.twitter.com/NMROu4AYCD — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) May 7, 2021

SABC News reported that gunshots were heard amid the commotion and that Prince Misuzulu and his siblings were whisked away to safety.

Earlier on Friday, Prince Misuzulu made his first public appearance since the death of Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Zulu last week and disrupted memorial proceedings.

The prince was accompanied by Zulu regiments marching into the marquee where the official memorial of the queen was taking place with prayer in session.

This is a developing story.