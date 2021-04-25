Lindani Myeni’s body to arrive in SA on Friday 

Nica Richards

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the body would depart from the US on Tuesday, and arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday announced during a provincial Covid-19 update that slain Lindani Myeni’s body would return to South Africa on Friday.

Zikalala said the body would depart from the US on Tuesday, and arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

Details regarding funeral dates and memorial services will be communicated by the family, and provincial government, in due course, he added.

“We wish to once again appreciate the support that the Department of International Relations through the Consul-General is giving to the Myeni family and to us as government,” Zikalala said.

The 29-year-old father of two was allegedly shot by the Hawaii police multiple times when they responded to a reported burglary in progress.

Local media reported that Hawaii authorities had tried non-lethal force first before using live ammunition because the “suspect… was repeatedly punching” police officers.

Myeni is believed to have been unarmed.

Honolulu police defended the officers’ actions, saying they defended themselves against a violent suspect who attacked them first. According to Hawaii News Now, three officers were injured in the incident.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched earlier this week to raise funds to bring his body home.

On Friday, the ANC Youth League picketed outside the US embassy in Sandton, demanding answers after Myeni’s death.