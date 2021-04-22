Pregnant woman murder accused’s bail application postponed

Citizen reporter

The bail application of Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind behind the killing of Tshegofatso Pule, has been postponed to Monday.

The 32 year old appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for his second bail bid. He is facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice for his alleged involvement in the murder of 28-year-old Pule.

Pule was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in a Roodepoort in June last year. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

Muzikayise Malephane, 31, was arrested in the weeks following Pule’s death. He pleaded guilty to murder, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He has struck a deal with the State, in terms of which Malaphane agreed to testify against Shoba.

During proceedings on Thursday, cellphone records were revealed in court linking Shoba to Malaphane. They showed they had communicated on the day of Pule’s murder.

This is despite Shoba’s denial that he had never spoken to him before.

He has been remanded in custody until his appearance in court on Monday.

Additional reporting by Bernadette Wicks

