State Capture offices burgled – source

Siyanda Ndlovu

Officials are currently still trying to ascertain whether important documents relating to the commission's work were stolen, an anonymous source has revealed.

Offices of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in Johannesburg were burgled on Saturday night.

This was confirmed by a source who wished to remain anonymous on Sunday.

“The officials are currently still trying to ascertain whether important documents relating to the commission’s work were stolen,” said the source.

“Indeed there were computers stolen,” the source said.

Gauteng police were mum when asked about the incidence.

“I cannot deny, nor confirm whether the offices were burgled,” said police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza.

The commission’s Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela told The Citizen a statement would be issued soon.

While the Zondo Commission scrambles to see what has been stolen aside from the laptops – and figure what was on them – chances for arrests grow slimmer with each passing day as the burglars put distance and time between themselves and the crime scene.

In 2017, the office of the Chief Justice was broken into and 15 computers were stolen containing sensitive personal information on judges.

Aside from one person handing himself in following a police request and was subsequently released after the deputy director on public prosecutions refused to prosecute him, no arrests have been made.

In September 2020, Mail and Guardian reported hackers had made off with R10 million from the Guardian’s Fund, administered by the Department of Justice which banked with Absa.

In 2016, armed robbers broke into the Helen Suzman Foundation, taking computers and documents. No arrests were made.

No arrests have been made.

In 2015, people seemingly walked into the State Security Agency offices and made off with R17 million and sensitive documents after using an access card. Three people were arrested.

Still at the SSA, in 2020 thieves repeated the action, stealing classified documents and an undisclosed amount of money. No arrests have been reported yet.

Making it personal, the vehicle of a former high-risk investigation unit member in Durban had its windows smashed by an unknown person.

No arrests were made.

This is a developing story. More information to follow as it becomes available.