Breaking News 15.3.2021 02:44 pm

Police arrest four officers for Wits protest bystander’s death

Siyanda Ndlovu
Mthokozisi Ntumba's lifeless body in Braamfontein after he was killed, allegedly by police during protests. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

‘The four officers are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice,’ Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Monday announced it had arrested four police officers in connection with the death of bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba during student protests at Wits University in Braamfontein last week.

Directorate spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the officers were from the Public Order Policing Unit.

“The four officers will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 17 March 2021. They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice,” Cola said.

Ntumba was shot and killed in Braamfontein on Wednesday morning, allegedly by police dispersing protesting Wits students.

He had just come out of a doctor’s consulting rooms.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said he was disturbed by Ntumba’s death.

He said that the response by SAPS “did not warrant the type of resistance and push” that was used.

Ipid said it was working around the clock processing “voluminous evidence gathered earlier on Wednesday at the crime scene during the preliminary investigation”.

Cola said the directorate was confident of a watertight case.

“We managed to collect numerous witness statements and confiscate firearms, which will be taken for ballistic analysis. A post mortem to determine the actual cause of death will be conducted later this week.”

