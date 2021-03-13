Breaking News 13.3.2021 08:57 pm

Arts community mourns loss of Menzi Ngubane

Nica Richards
KAGISO, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 26: Former Generations actor Menzi Ngubane and his bride Sikelwa during their traditional wedding on September 26, 2015 in Kagiso, South Africa. Ngubane died on Saturday. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Sun / Lucky Morajane)

Tributes continue to pour in for the veteran actor, with the news of his death breaking on Saturday. He died due to a stroke.

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, known for his roles in Generations and Isibaya, has passed away after suffering a stroke at his home.

The news broke on Saturday night as the arts and culture fraternity expressed their condolences and shock at his passing. 

Last year, the actor was vocal about his health issues, but downplayed the extent of his illness.

The #PrayForMenziNgubane trended on Twitter as a result, with many fans sending out their thoughts and prayers to the family, after a report alleged the actor had been hospitalised and was battling for his life.

The Ngubane family said in a statement on Saturday evening that the actor “spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases.”

Ngubane received a kidney transplant in 2014. 

Ngubane’s acting career spans more than three decades, starting with his breakthrough role as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini.

His last role was as Judas Ngwenya in Isibiya in 2020.

“As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son…

“We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,” the family’s spokesperson said.

