Arts community mourns loss of Menzi Ngubane

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, known for his roles in Generations and Isibaya, has passed away after suffering a stroke at his home.

The news broke on Saturday night as the arts and culture fraternity expressed their condolences and shock at his passing.

He was incredible. Thank you for some great memories. #RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/P6OmSInCZR — Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) March 13, 2021

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart#RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/TkPoR5g4c2 — Bab’mncane kaSbue (@Anthony_LungaJ) March 13, 2021

Rest in peace king and thank you for talent ???????????????????????? #RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/HBgCugjy6R — #BlackExcellence™???? (@Sakhi_Afrika) March 13, 2021

A giant has fallen ???? May his soul rest in peace ????????☹️ #RIPMenziNgubane pic.twitter.com/M9Ar21vxR4 — MphoYavhuḓi ???????? (@MYavhudi) March 13, 2021

Last year, the actor was vocal about his health issues, but downplayed the extent of his illness.

The #PrayForMenziNgubane trended on Twitter as a result, with many fans sending out their thoughts and prayers to the family, after a report alleged the actor had been hospitalised and was battling for his life.

The Ngubane family said in a statement on Saturday evening that the actor “spent much of his time in trying to demystify issues relating to kidney disease and sugar diabetes while promoting positive lifestyle changes needed to cope with the diseases.”

Ngubane received a kidney transplant in 2014.

Ngubane’s acting career spans more than three decades, starting with his breakthrough role as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini.

His last role was as Judas Ngwenya in Isibiya in 2020.

“As a family we wish to thank everyone for their continued and sustained support and the prayers for our beloved son…

“We wish to mourn the passing of our beloved son in private and will communicate the funeral and other arrangements in due course,” the family’s spokesperson said.

