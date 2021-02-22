Breaking News 22.2.2021 04:52 pm

Zuma must spend two years in prison – Zondo

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Justice Raymond Zondo at the State Capture Commission on the day former president Jacob Zuma was due to appear on 15 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

In papers filed urgently on Monday, Zondo asked the court to confirm Zuma’s refusal to honour a summons was in contempt of a court order.

Justice Raymond Zondo has asked the Constitutional Court to declare former president Jacob Zuma in contempt of court and to be sentenced to two years imprisonment.

In papers filed urgently on Monday, Zondo asked the court to confirm Zuma’s refusal to honour a summons for him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture was in contempt of an order of the court earlier this month.

Zondo’s application is two-fold. He wants the court to confirm Zuma is “guilty of contempt of court in that in disobedience of paragraphs 4 and 5 of this court’s order” in that he “intentionally and unlawfully failed to appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture… on the 15th to the 19th of February 2021 in compliance with the summons issued by the secretary of the commission on 30 November 2020.”

Zuma also “intentionally and unlawfully failed or refused to furnish the commission with affidavits in compliance with the directives issued by the Chairperson of the Commission” last year.

This is a developing story

