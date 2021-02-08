Breaking News 8.2.2021 11:09 am

Patricia de Lille’s husband has died

Siyanda Ndlovu
Edwin de Lille. Picture: Screengrab

They were married for 49 years, said the minister.

Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille has announced news of her husband’s passing.

It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Edwin de Lille,” the minister announced on her Twitter page on Monday.

“He passed away late last night after a long illness. We were married for 49 years and he was a true partner and supporter always giving me the freedom to pursue my work in serving the country.”

“Eddie was a true partner, in the sense of the word, and never stopped me from following my convictions.”

