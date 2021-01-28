Breaking News 28.1.2021 10:16 am

ConCourt rules that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent at Zondo inquiry

Nica Richards and Makhosandile Zulu
ConCourt rules that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent at Zondo inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission in Braamfontein on 19 November 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The judgment comes after a series of defaulted appearances before the State Capture Commission by Zuma. 

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) handed down judgment on whether former president Jacob Zuma would be legally obliged to give evidence before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. 

The court ruled that Zuma has to obey all summonses and directives issued by the commission. He must appear before the commission on the dates determined.

He does not have the right to remain silent before the commission, but he retains the right not to incriminate himself. 

All costs of the proceedings must be paid by Zuma.

The judgment comes after a series of defaulted appearances by Zuma

A summons was issued directing Zuma to appear before the commission from 18 January 2021 to 22 January 2021 and from 15 February 2021 to 19 February 2021.

In November last year, Zuma’s representative Muzi Sikhakhane launched a review of the commission’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to have him recuse himself, and lodged a complaint about him with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). 

The court heard in December that Zondo had “bent over backwards” to accommodate Zuma for him to testify at the commission, and that Zuma’s response had been defiant. 

ALSO READ: ConCourt set to rule on Zondo commission vs Jacob Zuma

After Zondo dismissed Zuma’s application to recuse himself, Sikhakhane said they would excuse themselves from the proceedings to consider the deputy chief justice’s judgment.

But Zuma excused himself from the commission’s proceedings without permission from Zondo, possible contravening the Commissions Act

Days later, a criminal charge against Zuma was announced by Zondo. 

Last year, the commission’s secretary Itumeleng Mosala filed an urgent application with the ConCourt to compel Zuma to comply with a summons against him that he testify before the commission this year. 

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH LIVE: State capture continues with unnamed spy witness in the hot seat 28.1.2021
‘Miss K’ names and shames Zuma’s alleged spook allies at Zondo Commission 27.1.2021
Probe the whole spy community 27.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition