Senior advocate Kemp J Kemp succumbs to Covid-19

Senior advocate and former legal representative of former president Jacob Zuma, Kemp J Kemp, has died of Covid-19.

The news was confirmed to The Citizen by the Society of Advocates of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

The society declined to provide any further details into his death.

Kemp defended Zuma during his rape trial, and was part of Zuma’s legal team tackling 16 corruption, money laundering and fraud charges against the former president.

