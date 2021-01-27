Breaking News 27.1.2021 09:49 am

Senior advocate Kemp J Kemp succumbs to Covid-19

Nica Richards
Senior advocate Kemp J Kemp succumbs to Covid-19

Advocate Kemp J Kemp. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Emile Hendricks

Kemp defended former president Jacob Zuma during his rape trial. 

Senior advocate and former legal representative of former president Jacob Zuma, Kemp J Kemp, has died of Covid-19. 

The news was confirmed to The Citizen by the Society of Advocates of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning. 

The society declined to provide any further details into his death. 

Kemp defended Zuma during his rape trial, and was part of Zuma’s legal team tackling 16 corruption, money laundering and fraud charges against the former president. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available. 

ALSO READ: Zuma lawyer rips into DA

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa hosts webinar on the African Union vaccine strategy 27.1.2021
Sahpra resolves to facilitate controlled use of Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 27.1.2021
Tshwane mayor calls for lifting of lockdown restrictions, including booze ban 27.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition