15.1.2021 09:30 am

BREAKING: Schools opening postponed to 15 February

Siyanda Ndlovu
BREAKING: Schools opening postponed to 15 February

Picture for illustration. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

Schools that have already opened will have to close.

The Department of Basic Education has pushed the reopening of schools for learners to 15 February.

The announcement was made by the department in briefing on Friday morning. Schools that have already opened will have to close.

Education stakeholders including governing body associations and teachers’ unions met with the department on Wednesday following recommendations made by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to postpone the resumption of the academic calendar as the rate of Covid-19 infections soar.

EXPLAINER: Why Cabinet decided to delay schools’ opening to 15 February

The education sector has not been spared the rod by the pandemic, as it has recorded a staggering 1600 deaths in the last year, mostly teachers.

Watch the briefing live below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

