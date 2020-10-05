Watch: CCTV footage of Sedibeng Municipal manager’s assassination

Shocking CCTV footage has emerged of the shooting that claimed the life of the controversial Sedibeng District Municipal Manager on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Stanley Khanyile was killed in the parking lot of a Meyersdal Mall in Alberton in the East of Johannesburg at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

The CCTV footage tracks the killer from the moment he casually saunters into the mall’s parking area and navigates his way to Khanyile’s car. The suspect dressed in a light coloured hoody and dark trousers is seen walking up to Khanyile’s Mercedes Benz stationed in the parking lot, before producing a firearm.

Based on the footage, it appears as if there was no attempt made to steal anything, as the killer simply started shooting into the vehicle, before casually exiting the parking area through the same entrance he used a few minutes earlier.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said a manhunt has been launched by Gauteng police following the killing.

“The motive for the shooting is unclear at this stage.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect, or suspects is urged to contact their nearest police station or to call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially,” Peters said.

According to the police, the suspects fled the scene in a gold Toyota Cressida. The registration plates cannot be seen in the CCTV footage.

Khanyile was no stranger to controversy prior to his murder.

He was facing allegations of fraud, money laundering and theft of over R29 million, and was reportedly out on bail. He and two others were due to appear in court again on 16 October in connection with the case, which dates back to his tenure as Eastern Cape social development head of department.

He was charged alongside Durban businessman and chartered accountant Poovandaren Chetty and former chief director of the Eastern Cape social development department, advocate Vuyokazi Sangoni.

It was alleged that the accused siphoned the R29 million from a R42 million budget earmarked for the construction of a resources development centre during the 2015-2016 financial year, and a sum of R14.466 million was then paid to Chetty’s company shortly afterwards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.