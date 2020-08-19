WATCH: Zandile Gumede sworn in as KZN MPL

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has been sworn in as an ANC member of the provincial legislature in KwaZulu-Natal, replacing the late Ricardo Mthembu.

Her appointment comes after the corruption case against her and several co-accused was postponed to September. She has appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges linked to tender irregularities, valued at R400 million dating back to 2016.

Gumede is accused of using her political status to influence the appointment of senior eThekwini personnel responsible for supply chain management, as well as legal matters and human resources.

She is also accused of giving instructions to the bid specification committee (BSC), bid adjudication committee (BAC) and the bid evaluation committee (BEC), despite the fact that mayors are not allowed to be involved in tender specification processes.

