President to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 on Saturday evening on developments in South Africa’s continued lockdown, meant to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The presidency announced on Twitter that the President’s address follows a meeting earlier this week of the National #Coronavirus Command Council and meetings today of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet. Cabinet had been in discussions to decide, among other things, whether the state of disaster must be extended, and what adjustments need to be made to the current lockdown regulations.

The current state of disaster expires at midnight tonight, and without an extension several regulations, including the liquor and tobacco bans would also expire.

The President’s address will be broadcast live on television streamed live right here on The Citizen.

