Breaking News 15.8.2020 02:03 pm

President to address the nation tonight

Earl Coetzee
BREAKING NEWS
President to address the nation tonight

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 12 July 2020. Picture: GCIS

South Africans need to be patient for a few more hours, to know whether several of the (inconvenient) lockdown regulations, such as the liquor and cigarette bans, will remain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 on Saturday evening on developments in South Africa’s continued lockdown, meant to manage the spread of COVID-19.

The presidency announced on Twitter that the President’s address follows a meeting earlier this week of the National #Coronavirus Command Council and meetings today of the President’s Coordinating Council and Cabinet. Cabinet had been in discussions to decide, among other things, whether the state of disaster must be extended, and what adjustments need to be made to the current lockdown regulations.

The current state of disaster expires at midnight tonight, and without an extension several regulations, including the liquor and tobacco bans would also expire.

The President’s address will be broadcast live on television streamed live right here on The Citizen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flooding, chilly weather coming this weekend as cold front hits SA

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe


today in print

Read Today's edition