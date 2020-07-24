WATCH: Manhunt launched after Malmesbury ‘prison break’

Breaking News 24.7.2020 03:44 pm

Gopolang Moloko
Screenshot to footage of the alleged prison break.

Some of the escaped prisoners are said to have been caught by law enforcement on the ground.

Shocking footage has been posted online, showing awaiting trial  prisoners escaping from the Malmesbury Correctional Centre on Friday.

The correctional services department, together with police in the area, have launched a manhunt for the prisoners on the West Coast.

In a statement, the police said the search party comprising detectives, “which is on foot and in vehicles has already covered much ground with the re-arrest of several escapees.

“Members of the public are advised not try to apprehend the escapees but to contact the following numbers with information:

  • Lt Col Ntsethe of Malmesbury police on 082 469 0975, or alternatively
  • Jonathan Bredenkamp from the Department of Correctional Services on 072 878 2685.

“As the search intensifies additional support will be summoned.”

Meanwhile an investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred.

The person filming is taking the footage from the inside of his truck only to drive away before anyone notices.

It is understood that some of the escapees have been nabbed by law enforcement on the ground.  Detectives on foot are on the hunt for the prisoners.

This is a developing story.

