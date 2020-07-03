Breaking News 3.7.2020 01:30 pm

Earl Coetzee
Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs shot dead in robbery

The Dagga couple, Julian Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke react after the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein ruled that the private use and cultivation of Cannabis is legal. 18 September 2018. Picture: Neil McCartney

Stobbs was apparently killed during a robbery on their property in the early hours of Friday morning.

Julian Stobbs, better known as one half of the so-called Dagga Couple, who waged a legal battle for the legalisation of cannabis has apparently been shot dead in a robbery.

According to information, Stobbs was killed in the early hours of Friday morning, at the property he and his partner Myrtle Clarke owned near Lanseria in Johannesburg.

Details are sparse, but robbers apparently entered the property, where the couple also operated a private club, and shot Stobbs in his bedroom, before making off with their cellphones and other property.

Tributes from friends and dagga activists have started appearing on social media shortly after news started leaking of the murder of the slain activist.

Stobbs and  Clarke shot to infamy in 2010, when they were arrested for drug possession and dealing, leading to their five-year-long battle to see dagga use legalised. They initially lost in the Pretoria High Court in 2013, but continued their battle all the way to Constitutional Court.

The couple started the Non-Profit Organisation Fields of Green For All, which sought to give a voice to concerns around drug policy reform, specifically focused on the use of cannabis and related products.

This eventually led to the legalisation of cannabis for personal use in 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

