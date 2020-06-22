Breaking News 22.6.2020 03:24 pm

eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon tests positive for Covid-19

Gopolang Moloko
Ramkissoon has tested positive for Coronavirus.

eNCA tv anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has tested positive for Covid-19 and will remain off-air for a period of 14 days while he self-isolates.

The news anchor said he was in good health and would return on the air in two weeks.

Ramkisson testing positive comes after eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom died in May after contracting the virus.

Tributes for the cameraman poured in as he was understood to have died from complications related to the illness.

Those who worked with him have paid tribute to his work ethic and great sense of humour.

eMedia Investments said in a statement it was saddened by loss of its camera operator, who worked at eNCA at the company’s Cape Town office.

He was tested and admitted to intensive care. Tom’s test results confirmed that he had Covid-19, and he passed away in hospital, they said.

eMedia chief operating officer Antonio Lee said Tom joined eNCA in December 2013 as an ENG camera operator. Before that, he had worked at CNBC Africa.

“Lungile was known for his larger-than-life personality and his dedication to his craft. His buoyant laughter will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, Nandipha, and his children,” Lee said.

“In adherence to government regulations, we have disinfected and closed the affected floor,” Lee said, and they had instituted a tracing and tracking process.

Employees who had contact with Tom were advised to stay at home.

