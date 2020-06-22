Breaking News 22.6.2020 08:09 am

Watch: Early morning blockades as Gauteng taxi strike starts

Taxis blockade main entrances in and out of Laudium, Pretoria. Picture: Yusuf Abramjee, @Abramjee on Twitter

With the hashtag #Taxistrike trending on Twitter, a number of blockades are being reported on Monday morning, with visuals of long queues for bus services also being shared.

Reports have started filtering in of several blockades by disgruntled taxi drivers with some visuals showing SANDF personnel assisting various law enforcement agencies.

Blockades are being reported in areas that include:

  • The N17 towards Mabopane has been blockaded.
  • Several streets in Pretoria.
  • The Entrance to Erasmia on the R55 / M26 has been blocked off.
  • The R55 in Centurion.
  • The R80 in Soshanguve.

The strike follows Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s announcement of a R1.135 billion Covid-19 relief fund for the transport industry, which taxi operators wanted a bigger share of. This demand was in light of the informal industry losing an estimated R25 million a day to lockdown regulations.

BACKGROUND: Taxi industry set to bring Gauteng to a grinding halt today

Some visuals are showing members of the SANDF assisting law enforcement agencies to open blockaded road.

This is a developing story.

