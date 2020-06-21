Breaking News 21.6.2020 10:02 am

SIU closes three offices due to Covid-19 infections

News24 Wire
SIU closes three offices due to Covid-19 infections

SIU Spokesman Kaizer Kganyago Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The public have been asked to use alternative channels to contact the SIU after closing its national head office, as well as the Limpopo and Gauteng offices.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has closed three of its offices with immediate effect after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Its head office, the Gauteng provincial office in Pretoria and its Limpopo office in Polokwane will remain closed until 29 June, said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The closure is as a result of one of our members having tested positive for Covid-19. The head of the SIU and the management team will deal with the matter according with the SIU protocols and the regulations from government,” SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said.

“To this effect, it must be noted that the services of the SIU are still available to the public as our employees will be working from home.”

The SIU asked that the following channels be used to contact them:

Head office and Gauteng office: info@siu.org.za, skunene@siu.org.za or by calling 082 666 1685; Limpopo office: kndou@siu.org.za or by calling 079 754 0728.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 deaths rise by 46, total cases now 92,681 20.6.2020
Gauteng health department ‘deeply concerned’ about Covid-19 cases spread through funerals 20.6.2020
SA can get Covid-19 under control if it blocks routes that enable transmission 20.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

General ATM user loses R53K, bank ‘won’t pay back my money’

Parliament Govt to reset economy and economic structure – Ramaphosa

World Facebook pulls Trump ads which used Nazi symbol

News Topless official in hot water with public works department 

Politics An apology to Mbeki, and accusations of a coup to Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition