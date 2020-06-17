WATCH: Shamila Batohi says “wheels of justice are turning” for VBS looters

On Tuesday morning, the Hawks started rounding up several implicated individuals, in the case of the disappearance of over R2 billion, which led to the liquidation of VBS bank.

Seven suspects were arrested and will appear in the Palmridge Regional Court on Thursday, while an eighth has been found to be in quarantine due to Covid-19 infection. Three further suspects are expected to be arrested before then.

National Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Shamila Batohi is briefing the country on the progress of the prosecutions at the moment, along with the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Dr/Adv) Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.

Watch the video below courtesy of the SABC:

Batohi said the criminal justice system owed it to the elderly who had their money invested in the bank and who lost it all during the liquidation, to ensure justice was served.

“Today’s operation and developments marks a key milestone in achieving that objective.”

She said the investigations which started in August 2018 were relatively short and lauded the Hawks for how they handled the probe.

“Whilst the pressure to prosecute these cases is understandably enormous, believe me, I feel it, and given the pervasive culture of impunity that this country has sadly become accustomed to in recent times and which almost entrenched itself, it must be borne in mind that quality investigations regrettably need time and patients,” she said.

“We do not ensure that we deliver on all front. Given what this country is emerging from, I feel and share the impatience of the public for justice. But we want to assure the people that there are so many behind the scenes that are hard at work under very challenging circumstances, that the wheels of justice are turning, and the rule of law will prevail. Our actions will indeed speak for themselves.”

The fraud case caused outrage across the country after it was revealed how easily money was being looted from the bank and used to finance the extravagant lifestyles of the beneficiaries of the fraud.