Zikalala confirms break-in at his official residence

Citizen reporter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng / African News Agency (ANA)

The premier did not say when the incident occurred but said police investigations were ongoing.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed a break-in at his official residence in Parkside, Pietermaritzburg.

The Sowetan reports the premier confirmed the break-in, however, details on when it happened were not provided.

“With regards to Parkside [Pietermaritzburg], the premier’s official residence, it’s true that there was a break-in and the police I think are continuing with the investigation,” the premier was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Zikalala welcomed Cuban medics deployed to the province to assist in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

