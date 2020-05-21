Zikalala confirms break-in at his official residence

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has confirmed a break-in at his official residence in Parkside, Pietermaritzburg.

The Sowetan reports the premier confirmed the break-in, however, details on when it happened were not provided.

“With regards to Parkside [Pietermaritzburg], the premier’s official residence, it’s true that there was a break-in and the police I think are continuing with the investigation,” the premier was quoted as saying.

On Thursday, Zikalala welcomed Cuban medics deployed to the province to assist in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.