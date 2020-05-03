Breaking News 3.5.2020 07:49 pm

With 447 new infections and 8 new deaths, overall Covid-19 tally now at 6,783

Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A record increase (with the first 400-plus rise) sees the coronavirus’s spread continuing with a steady climb in SA.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 6,783.

He reported that a further 8 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded: two from the Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng, bringing the total deaths to 131.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.”

Dept of health

The provincial infection breakdown was as follows:

Province

Total Cases

Eastern Cape

774

Free State

122

Gauteng

1624

KwaZulu-Natal

1076

Limpopo

37

Mpumalanga

46

North West

36

Northern Cape

24

Western Cape

3044

Unknown

0

Total

6783

Testing Data

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

123 580

50%

3 161

21%

Public

122 167

50%

11 900

79%

Grand Total

245 747

15 061

“We also wish to indicate that as of 30 April 2020 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from the Community Screening Programme and 72,087 were referred for testing. We thank all these compatriots for their solidarity with the programme and allowing our healthcare workers into the privacy of their homes.”

