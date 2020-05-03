With 447 new infections and 8 new deaths, overall Covid-19 tally now at 6,783

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 6,783.
He reported that a further 8 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded: two from the Western Cape, four from the Eastern Cape and two from Gauteng, bringing the total deaths to 131.
“We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and salute the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.”
The provincial infection breakdown was as follows:
|
Province
|
Total Cases
|
Eastern Cape
|
774
|
Free State
|
122
|
Gauteng
|
1624
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
1076
|
Limpopo
|
37
|
Mpumalanga
|
46
|
North West
|
36
|
Northern Cape
|
24
|
Western Cape
|
3044
|
Unknown
|
0
|
Total
|
6783
Testing Data
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
123 580
|
50%
|
3 161
|
21%
|
Public
|
122 167
|
50%
|
11 900
|
79%
|
Grand Total
|
245 747
|
15 061
“We also wish to indicate that as of 30 April 2020 7,216,777 citizens have been screened and from the Community Screening Programme and 72,087 were referred for testing. We thank all these compatriots for their solidarity with the programme and allowing our healthcare workers into the privacy of their homes.”
