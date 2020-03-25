Credo Mutwa passes on at 98 years old

Well-known traditional healer Credo Mutwa has passed away at the age of 98, the SABC reports.

In early 2020, Mutwa trended on social media after an old video resurfaced of his prediction of a conflict between Iran and the USA. Mutwa predicted that the missile attack in Iraq would only be the beginning of a war that would be “bloodier” than during Saddam Hussein’s time.

The traditional healer trended on social media late last year after another video of his resurfaced in which he claimed that Helen Zille’s article got him and his family attacked in the 70s.

The traditional healer also allegedly foretold of the fall of former president Thabo Mbeki and the 9/11 attacks in the US.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

