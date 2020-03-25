Breaking News 25.3.2020 09:41 am

Credo Mutwa passes on at 98 years old

Citizen reporter
Credo Mutwa passes on at 98 years old

KURUMAN, SOUTH AFRICA - 9 October 2008: Credo Mutwa is a Zulu sangoma, Sanusi traditional healer, cultural historian, author, painter, sculptor and mystic prophet. He is photographed in his home in Mothibistad, a township outside Kuruman in the Northern Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi)

In early 2020, the traditional healer trended on social media after an old video resurfaced of his prediction of a conflict between Iran and the USA.

Well-known traditional healer Credo Mutwa has passed away at the age of 98, the SABC reports.

In early 2020, Mutwa trended on social media after an old video resurfaced of his prediction of a conflict between Iran and the USA. Mutwa predicted that the missile attack in Iraq would only be the beginning of a war that would be “bloodier” than during Saddam Hussein’s time.

The traditional healer trended on social media late last year after another video of his resurfaced in which he claimed that Helen Zille’s article got him and his family attacked in the 70s.

The traditional healer also allegedly foretold of the fall of former president Thabo Mbeki and the 9/11 attacks in the US.

READ MORE: Zille says she ‘did absolutely nothing’ to Credo Mutwa

(Compiled by Makhosandile  Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Neither shall we put any DA member in power again – Holomisa’s response to Zille 29.1.2020
US-Iran war will spill into Africa, says Credo Mutwa in prediction 8.1.2020
Zille puts name forward for DA’s Federal Council chair position 4.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight SA economy could crater up to 10% this year

Covid-19 No, you don’t have to wear a mask when driving

Columns How exactly will we lock down a township, and other questions about our legacy

Covid-19 Everything you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown

Covid-19 China’s leader says Wuhan has ‘turned the tide’ againt virus epidemic


today in print

Read Today's edition