Cape Town traffic officer gunned down with own pistol

While en route to the police station with the suspect, it is understood that the officer was attacked and fatally shot with his service pistol.

A city of Cape Town officer was gunned down in Kensington near Goodwood on Tuesday morning.

Police allege that the officer had arrested a taxi driver over a traffic fine on the corner of 5th Avenue and Voortrekker Road, only to be shot on his way to the Maitland police station.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspect, who fled after allegedly killing the officer.

