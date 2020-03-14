Breaking News 14.3.2020 04:15 pm

Number of SA coronavirus cases rises to 38

Citizen reporter
People use antiseptic hand gel on March 11, 2020 in a polling station in Bordeaux, set up ahead of the French mayoral elections first round on March 15, as France battling the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease which has already killed 33 and infected almost 1,800 in the country. / AFP / GEORGES GOBET

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Saturday confirmed an additional 14 cases from Friday’s number of 24, bringing the total to 38.

Gauteng has seven confirmed cases – a 76-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US, a 72-year-old female who had travelled to the UK and the US; a 47-year-old male who had travelled to the UK and the US, a 52-year-old male who had travelled to Germany, a 38-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands and Germany, a 62-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands, a 19-year-old female who had travelled to France and Italy.

KwaZulu-Natal has one confirmed case – a 47-year-old man who travelled to Switzerland.

In the Western Cape, six cases have been confirmed – a 27-year-old male who had travelled to Brazil, a 33-year-old female who had travelled to France, a 49-year-old male who had travelled to France and Italy, a 14-year-old female who had travelled to the US and Dubai, a 73-year-old male who had travelled to the UK, a 32-year-old male who had travelled to the UK.

All the citizens repatriated from Wuhan have now settled in at The Ranch Hotel outside Polokwane in Limpopo. Tomorrow an update regarding their arrival will be given.

In view of the rising numbers, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an urgent cabinet meeting to be held on Sunday.

