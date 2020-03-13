Number of SA coronavirus cases rises to 24

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Friday confirmed that South Africa now has 24 cases of Covid-19.

Mkhize said that six additional cases have been confirmed, changing Thursday’s revised-down total of 16.

Gauteng now has four confirmed cases – a 39-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria, a 50-year-old man who travelled to Austria, a 21-year-old female who travelled to Italy, and a 57-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

KwaZulu-Natal has two confirmed cases – a 79-year-old male who travelled to Greece and Italy, and a 52-year-old man who travelled to Switzerland.

In the Western Cape, two cases have been confirmed – a 50-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Austria and a 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

He added that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) are currently verifying the information and results. A formal announcement is expected to be made soon.

Anyone who came into contact with the patients is currently being traced and informed.

