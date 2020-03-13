Breaking News 13.3.2020 01:23 pm

Number of SA coronavirus cases rises to 24

Citizen reporter
People use antiseptic hand gel on March 11, 2020 in a polling station in Bordeaux, set up ahead of the French mayoral elections first round on March 15, as France battling the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease which has already killed 33 and infected almost 1,800 in the country. / AFP / GEORGES GOBET

Anyone who came into contact with the patients is currently being traced and informed.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Friday confirmed that South Africa now has 24 cases of Covid-19.

Mkhize said that six additional cases have been confirmed, changing Thursday’s revised-down total of 16.

Gauteng now has four confirmed cases – a 39-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria, a 50-year-old man who travelled to Austria, a 21-year-old female who travelled to Italy, and a 57-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

KwaZulu-Natal has two confirmed cases – a 79-year-old male who travelled to Greece and Italy, and a 52-year-old man who travelled to Switzerland.

In the Western Cape, two cases have been confirmed – a 50-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Austria and a 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

He added that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) are currently verifying the information and results. A formal announcement is expected to be made soon.

