King Dalindyebo arrested for ‘axe assault’ on family

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo looks on as former South African President Nelson Mandela's flag-draped coffin arrives at the Mthatha airport in the Eastern Cape province December 14, 2013. EPA/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The abaThembu monarch allegedly ‘went on the rampage’ and has a history of violence.

Reports on Friday allege that abaThembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has been arrested for assaulting his family at the Bumbane Great Place in the early hours of Friday morning, allegedly after “going on the rampage” with an axe.

This just months after being released on early parole following a remission of sentence from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In 2009, the Eastern Cape High Court sentenced him to 15 years for seven counts of kidnapping, three of assault, three of arson, and one each of defeating the ends of justice, culpable homicide, and defeating the ends of justice.

The case dragged on for years and he only went to jail in 2015.

He was accused of kidnapping a woman and her six children, setting their home on fire and beating up four youths, one of whom died, because one of their relatives had failed to present himself before the king’s traditional court.

He was released from the East London Correctional Centre at the end of December to his Nkululekweni home in Mthatha after having served just a third of his sentence, also for violent assault.

Dalindyebo’s application for a presidential pardon was still on the table of the president and had not yet been considered, according to the justice department at the time.

According to the SABC and other sources, the king allegedly assaulted his family, including his son the acting king Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo, with “bushknives and an axe” and allegedly also vandalised the palace.

According to City Press, Dalindyebo’s son king Azenathi, who was ruling in his place, jumped out of the window of the Great Place when his father arrived at the premises.

Dalindyebo was also reportedly aggressive towards anyone who attempted to approach him.

Police were called in and the king was then reportedly arrested.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

