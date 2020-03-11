SA’s coronavirus tally rises to 13 with six new cases added

The new cases raise the total number of Covid-19-positive patients in South Africa to 13 after six new cases were confirmed in the past week. One patient has reportedly already recovered from the original seven.

Mkhize said there were four cases confirmed in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal Case and one in the Western Cape.

A 33-year-old female who had travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.

A couple, 34-year-old male and 33-year-old female, who had travelled to Germany. They returned to South Africa on 9 March.

A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.

A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March.

A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9March.

“All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment.

“Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic, are in self-quarantine. Contact tracing has also started for all these cases,” the minister said in a statement.

At least 3,642 tests have been conducted for the virus.

More information relating to these case would be communicated. The minister requested that the privacy of the patients and the families continued to be observed by the media and members of the public.

