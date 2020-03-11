Breaking News 11.3.2020 10:21 am

SA’s coronavirus tally rises to 13 with six new cases added

Molefe Seeletsa
SA’s coronavirus tally rises to 13 with six new cases added

Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mhize announced on Wednesday that six new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed.

The new cases raise the total number of Covid-19-positive patients in South Africa to 13 after six new cases were confirmed in the past week. One patient has reportedly already recovered from the original seven.

Mkhize said there were four cases confirmed in Gauteng, one in KwaZulu-Natal Case and one in the Western Cape.

  • A 33-year-old female who had travelled to Italy and returned on 1 March.
  • A couple, 34-year-old male and 33-year-old female, who had travelled to Germany. They returned to South Africa on 9 March.
  • A 57-year-old male who travelled to Austria and Italy. He returned to South Africa on 9 March.
  • A 40-year-old male who travelled to Portugal. He returned on 7 March.
  • A 36-year-old male who travelled to multiple countries including Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. He returned to South Africa on 9March.

“All the patients have now been advised. Those who are symptomatic have started receiving treatment.

“Some of these patients are already in hospital while some, specifically those who are asymptomatic, are in self-quarantine. Contact tracing has also started for all these cases,” the minister said in a statement.

At least 3,642 tests have been conducted for the virus.

More information relating to these case would be communicated. The minister requested that the privacy of the patients and the families continued to be observed by the media and members of the public.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Private school in Middelburg closes amid coronavirus fears 11.3.2020
Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined 11.3.2020
SA post office halts mail to and from South East Asia over coronavirus fears 11.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


today in print

Read Today's edition