High-ranking eThekwini official in court over tender probe

A high-ranking eThekwini municipal official has just been escorted into the Special Crimes Court in Durban on a matter related to fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in a Durban Solid Waste tender scandal. The matter is expected to be heard on Tuesday.

The official’s identity, although known to the Citizen, will be revealed in court, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi reportedly said.

The official was arrested in connection with a R389-million tender. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the metro residents deserved answers on the hundreds of rands that went missing in questionable fashion.

“This should have happened a long time ago and we hope that this official will finally spill the beans on who stole from the ratepayer. We have been saying that more arrests should be made because even now more officials are still at work, yet they have been implicated in corrupt activities.”

