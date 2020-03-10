eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza granted R50K bail

The city manager of eThekwini, Sipho Cyril Nzuza, 52, was granted R50,000 bail with conditions after he appeared at the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday on charges including, among others, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering over a R208-million Durban solid waste tender.

#sapsHQ eThekwini city manager, Sipho Cyril Nzunza (52) appeared at DBN Specialised Commercial Crimes court today on charges incl amongst others corruption, money laundering & racketeering over R208 MIL Durban Solid Waste tender. He was granted R50 000 bail with conditions. ME pic.twitter.com/epNgeTjd5S — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 10, 2020

Nzuza was earlier escorted into the Special Crimes Court in Durban on a matter related to fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in a Durban Solid Waste tender scandal.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the metro residents deserved answers on the hundreds of Rand that went missing in questionable fashion.

“This should have happened a long time ago and we hope that this official will finally spill the beans on who stole from the ratepayer. We have been saying that more arrests should be made because even now more officials are still at work, yet they have been implicated in corrupt activities.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.