Breaking News 3.3.2020 10:42 am

Western Cape NPA head Rodney de Kock to act in axed Nomgcobo Jiba’s old position

News24 Wire
Advocate Rodney de Kock before his interview for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 15 November 2018. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Jiba was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year after an inquiry found she was not fit to hold office.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Rodney de Kock has been seconded to the national office as acting deputy national director of public prosecutions, NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke confirmed on Tuesday.

Makeke said De Kock has already started his duties as acting deputy national director, responsible for national prosecuting services, the job formerly occupied by the now-axed Nomgcobo Jiba.

Senior state prosecutor Nicolette Bell will act as Western Cape director of public prosecutions in the interim.

More to follow.

