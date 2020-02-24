Consumer commission still in the dark on ‘canned pilchards recall’

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is reportedly still in the dark and has not been informed about West Point Processors’ announcement for the recall of certain tins of 400g pilchards in tomato sauce, due to the canned product being unfit for human consumption.

This is after West Point Processors announced on Saturday that customers who bought 400g tins of pilchards in tomato sauce with a specific code, must return them for a refund.

“Because consumer safety is our top priority, we wish to recall some pilchards in tomato sauce products,” the company said in a statement.

The manufacturing company explained that there might be a “canning deficiency” and there was a possibility that some customers might have bought an affected tin.

The affected brands included Cape Point and Saldanha as well as Shoprite Ritebrand, Checkers Housebrand, U-brand and OK Housebrand.

“The recall is only related to the 400g pilchards in tomato sauce products which have the specific batch codes starting with ZST2 and ZSC2.

“There is a small possibility that some tins may have a canning deficiency which could make the product unfit for consumption. We are working to identify the issue and ensure that our product meets the high standard our consumers rightly expect from us.”

The commission, however, claims the supplier is still liable according to the Consumer Act. The suppliers are still liable if the product is found to be unsafe, the commission said.

It urged consumers not to consume the product but to return it to the chain store from which the product was bought.

In relation to the provisions of the acts, the commission said it was dealing with the allegations and adequate consequences would follow.

National Consumer Commission has still not been informed about tinned fish recall pic.twitter.com/zmpG7FcP7V — eNCA (@eNCA) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, West Point Processors said: “Products with the above-mentioned codes must be returned to the supermarket where it was purchased for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Shoprite and Checkers told customers on social media that they had reacted to West Point Processors’ recall notice.

