Ramaphosa apologises to Malema for MP Mamabolo’s ‘uncalled for’ allegations

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to EFF leader Julius Malema for allegations levelled against him by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo during day one of the state of the nation (Sona) debate.

As Ramaphosa responds to debates, he said gender-based violence should never be used as a tool.

“We owe the people of South Africa an apology for what happened in this debate. Let us agree that we should never again allow such an important issue to be used in this way, and reaffirm our shared and unwavering commitment to use all means at our disposal to end.

“As a nation, let us have the courage and the commitment to bring an end to the violence perpetrated by men against women and children.

Malema allegations

“You have raised this issue on Nomazizi and she isn’t here to respond. Am a father to daughters, grandfather and husband,” Ramaphosa said before sympathising with Malema on allegations levelled against him by Mamabolo.

“My heart goes out to Mantoa and your family,” he told Malema. “It was not correct for it to be raised, and if I can offer an apology to you about this. I am.”

In addressing the allegations, he said the issue was addressed by his former late wife Hope Nomazizi Ramaphosa, and that the allegations against Malema and his wife Mantoa were uncalled for.

“I do hope that my member will cease against this issue,” he said, referring to Mamabolo.

Malema responded to the apology by stating that his wife had undergone major insults while Ramaphosa sat listening to the allegations.

“I’ve never assaulted any woman,” he reiterated before he was cut off by objecting MP’s.

Ramaphosa, in his address, said: “We have appointed 200 social workers and are training health professionals and social service practitioners on post-violence care and trauma debriefing.

He was pleased that centres had the necessary kits, and he knew that police and health ministers were on the ground tackling the issue.

Ramaphosa was pleased that through all the criticism he received from members of parliament, all MP’s had noted a gem from his Sona address.

“We will prioritise development, and create employment.”

Health care

The National Health Insurance is an essential step towards a better level of health to the people in the country.

“It is about ensuring that families received proper treatment, regardless of where we live and how much we have. We are clear that the pace, will be determined by the means at our disposal. We must apply ourselves.”

Apartheid

“It’s treasonous to say apartheid wasn’t a crime against humanity.”

Ramaphosa stressed that South Africa was touched by the legacy of apartheid.

Land grabs

Land grabs will not be allowed in the country, Ramaphosa emphasised.

“We support the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution and are drafting a new Expropriation Bill to clarify the circumstances in which land may be expropriated without compensation.”

