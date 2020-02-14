Breaking News 14.2.2020 12:01 pm

Labour court dismisses unions’ application to halt SAA job cuts

Gopolang Moloko
Labour court dismisses unions’ application to halt SAA job cuts

Martin Kingston says the business rescue practitioners have assumed the responsibilities of the board and that he will continue to ‘assist and provide input as required’. Image: Moneyweb

The unions were demanding the court to force the airline to engage with them. 

The labour court has dismissed National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the SA Cabin Crew Association’s urgent application to halt South African Airways’ application to retrench workers.

While analysts maintain the layoffs will be a key to reviving the fortunes of SAA, the unions argue that SAA is attempting to push through with the job cuts without following the country’s labour laws.

The Johannesburg Labour Court dismissed the joint urgent application on Friday while ruling that the airline had not contemplated dismissals.

The unions lodged the interdict this week in a bid to prevent the business rescue practitioners from proceeding with the “accelerated retrenchment” process for employees.

The unions were demanding the court to force the airline to engage with them.

The airline’s practitioners earlier announced that several routes would be cancelled as part of a strategy to save the cash strapped airline from shutting down completely.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Myeni maintains she has adequate experience as chairperson during delinquency case 20.2.2020
SSA special ops provided Dudu Myeni security protection she did not qualify for, inquiry hears 20.2.2020
Witness struggles on how ‘invasive’ vetting reduced graft potential at SAA 19.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


today in print

Read Today's edition