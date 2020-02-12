Magashule’s former driver subpoenaed by NPA over Pierneef painting’s disappearance

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has reportedly subpoenaed Ace Magashule’s former driver over the Pierneef painting’s disappearance, which has an estimated value of R8 million.

In September, the DA called for the NPA to prosecute Maghushule for allegedly gifting his former bodyguard Ricardo Mettler with the painting.

eNCA reports that Magashule’s former driver will appear in court next month in connection with the disappearance of the painting.

The painting was allegedly given to Mettler as a parting gift when Magashule vacated his office when his term as Free State premier came to an end.

According to an earlier statement issued by the party’s Free State office; “an opportunity has been presented to act decisively and prosecute Ace Magashule and [company] on the issue regarding the ‘alleged theft’ of a Pierneef painting from the office of the former Free State premier”.

The statement was issued in response to a confirmation by the Hawks that they had completed their investigation into the alleged theft of the artwork and the docket has been submitted to the NPA for a decision to be made on whether to prosecute.

“News surfaced in October 2018 that a painting by South African artist JH Pierneef, belonging to the Free State provincial government, was allegedly passed on to a Bloemfontein businessman by Magashule’s former bodyguard, who had the artwork evaluated at an auction house,” stated the DA.

“Given the NPA’s track record with investigations regarding politicians such as the withdrawal of cases against former MEC’s Mathabo Leeto and Benny Malakoane regarding allegations of corruption in Matjhabeng Municipality and the Vrede Dairy case involving politicians and officials, the DA is concerned that this case involving the former premier and current secretary-general of the ANC could be swept under the carpet,” the party added.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.