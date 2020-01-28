DA communications manager Mabine Seabe resigns

Communications manager of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mabine Seabe, has resigned with immediate effect.

Seabe tweeted on Tuesday morning that he resigned on his own terms.

For the record, I resigned on my own terms. I am working on an exciting venture with some talented people to change how the private sector communicates and channels its CSI funding. I wish my former colleagues all the very best. https://t.co/ATaXfXRQdC — Mabine Seabe II (@Mabine_Seabe) January 28, 2020

“I am working on an exciting venture with some talented people to change how the private sector communicates and channels its CSI funding,” the tweet read.

Attempts to contact Seabe have been unsuccessful.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

