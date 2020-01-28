Breaking News 28.1.2020 09:23 am

Citizen reporter
DA communications manager Mabine Seabe resigns

Mabine Seabe being interviewed by Newzroom Afrika's Athi Mtongana. Image: Twitter: @Mabine_Seabe

Seabe’s resignation is immediate, and he hinted at starting an ‘exciting venture’ involving the private sector and CSI funding.

Communications manager of the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mabine Seabe, has resigned with immediate effect.

Seabe tweeted on Tuesday morning that he resigned on his own terms.

“I am working on an exciting venture with some talented people to change how the private sector communicates and channels its CSI funding,” the tweet read.

Attempts to contact Seabe have been unsuccessful.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

