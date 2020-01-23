Three feared dead after CAA plane goes missing near George

Three people are reportedly feared to have died after a plane crashed in George on Thursday.

While the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirmed in a statement that it had not been able to make contact with its flight inspection unit aircraft that took off from George Airport, aviation sources reportedly told TimesLIVE the Cessna Citation went down in the mountainous Eight Bells area near Mossel Bay.

The 33-year-old plane was used to transport CAA inspectors to airports locally and in neighbouring countries, reported the publication.

The SACAA said in a statement: “The crew, two males and one female, took off at 10.40am (local time) from the George Airport on a flight calibration mission of navigational aids of the same airport.

“The air traffic control tower could not make contact with the aircraft ten minutes after take-off.

“The Air Traffic and Navigation Services immediately activated search and rescue.

“The regulator is in contact with the search and rescue team for further updates.”

