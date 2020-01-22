Two learners killed after wall collapse at school in Limpopo

The department of education has dispatched their psycho-social unit after two learners were killed in a freak accident at a school in Mamaila outside Elim in the East Education District of Mopani, reports Polokwane Review.

Initial reports indicate that a delivery truck crashed into the wall of the school, causing the wall to collapse, killing two learners and seriously injuring two others.

The injured learners have been rushed to the Kgapane Hospital for medical treatment, said the departmental spokesperson, Sam Makondo.

“The psycho-social unit will provide the necessary trauma counselling of learners, educators, support stuff and the bereaved families.”

MEC Polly Boshielo is on her way to Lekgolo Primary School. This is a developing story.

