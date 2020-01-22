Breaking News 22.1.2020 02:56 pm

Two learners killed after wall collapse at school in Limpopo

CNS reporter
Two learners killed after wall collapse at school in Limpopo

Lekgolo Primary School. Image: Google images/Keamogetswe Mfoloe

Initial reports indicate that a delivery truck crashed into the wall of the school, causing the wall to collapse, killing two learners, and seriously injuring two others.

The department of education has dispatched their psycho-social unit after two learners were killed in a freak accident at a school in Mamaila outside Elim in the East Education District of Mopani, reports Polokwane Review.

Initial reports indicate that a delivery truck crashed into the wall of the school, causing the wall to collapse, killing two learners and seriously injuring two others.

The injured learners have been rushed to the Kgapane Hospital for medical treatment, said the departmental spokesperson, Sam Makondo.

“The psycho-social unit will provide the necessary trauma counselling of learners, educators, support stuff and the bereaved families.”

MEC Polly Boshielo is on her way to Lekgolo Primary School. This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo to close schools with 0% matric pass rate 15.1.2020
Public Protector steps in to help families get running water five years after taps run dry 14.1.2020
We have to bury the demon of ethnicity 10.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition