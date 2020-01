Moya Phosa (39) died in Mediclinic Nelspruit on Monday morning. Friends and family were informed of her passing in a message.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Moyahabo Phosa, the eldest daughter of Mathews and Pinky. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Phosa family. May her beautiful soul rest in eternal peace.”

The mother of two had been ill for a while, and recently suffered a stroke.

