Breaking News 20.1.2020 08:58 am

Northern Cape mayor JJJ Olyn dies

Citizen reporter
Northern Cape mayor JJJ Olyn dies

Mayor JJJ Olyn of the ZF Mgcawu District Municipality. Picture: Facebook.

The mayor’s passing has been confirmed by the office of the ZF Mgcawu District, although the details surrounding his death are not yet known.

Executive mayor of the Northern Cape’s ZF Mgcawu District municipality, JJJ Olyn, has passed away, a representative of the municipality’s office has confirmed.

The details surrounding his death are not yet known, with the municipality’s office indicating that a press statement would be released in due course.

Olyn was elected unopposed as executive mayor of the district on 30 May 2019.

Prior to this, he was mayor of the Kai Garib area, before becoming first speaker and then executive mayor of the ZF Mgcawu municipality.

The news was first announced on Twitter by ANC Northern Cape provincial chairperson Dr Zamani Saul, who also announced the passing of a preacher in the ANC chaplaincy.

“Death is on a rampage, just after the sendoff of Cde Archie Lucas now we must contend with the death of comrade JJJ Olyn, a PEC member and executive mayor of ZF Mgcawu District and also Rev Jakkals, a member of the ANC Chaplaincy. Where life resides, death will always be a guest…” he tweeted.

Last week, it was reported that the Northern Cape’s former MEC for education, Gomolemo Archie Lucas, had passed away at the Mediclinic Gariep hospital in Kimberley.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since given the go-ahead for a special provincial state funeral for Lucas.

More to follow.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Play therapy really works 20.1.2020
Dr Zamani Saul – A premier for the people 18.1.2020
Northern Cape will blossom if premier’s plans work out 18.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


today in print

Read Today's edition