Northern Cape mayor JJJ Olyn dies

Executive mayor of the Northern Cape’s ZF Mgcawu District municipality, JJJ Olyn, has passed away, a representative of the municipality’s office has confirmed.

The details surrounding his death are not yet known, with the municipality’s office indicating that a press statement would be released in due course.

Olyn was elected unopposed as executive mayor of the district on 30 May 2019.

Prior to this, he was mayor of the Kai Garib area, before becoming first speaker and then executive mayor of the ZF Mgcawu municipality.

The news was first announced on Twitter by ANC Northern Cape provincial chairperson Dr Zamani Saul, who also announced the passing of a preacher in the ANC chaplaincy.

“Death is on a rampage, just after the sendoff of Cde Archie Lucas now we must contend with the death of comrade JJJ Olyn, a PEC member and executive mayor of ZF Mgcawu District and also Rev Jakkals, a member of the ANC Chaplaincy. Where life resides, death will always be a guest…” he tweeted.

Last week, it was reported that the Northern Cape’s former MEC for education, Gomolemo Archie Lucas, had passed away at the Mediclinic Gariep hospital in Kimberley.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since given the go-ahead for a special provincial state funeral for Lucas.

