Breaking News 17.1.2020 11:00 am

Body of missing Parktown Boys student found

News24 Wire
Police divers at a lodge in Brits where Parktown Boys student Enock Mpianzi. Image: Twitter/@Lesufi

According to the school, Mpianzi went missing following a ‘water activity’.

The body of a Grade 8 boy of Parktown Boys’ High School student attending an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in North West has been found.

13-year-old Enock Mpianzi went missing following a “water activity”.

The school issued a statement on Friday morning stating that the Grade 8 group arrived at camp on Wednesday.

“On Thursday morning, it was realised that a boy had gone missing from the camp. Emergency procedures have been instituted by camp management and are being assisted by members of the local community and the SAPS Emergency Services,” the statement read.

Image: Parktown Boys Facebook page

“Police search-and-rescue are on site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy’s arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue.”

The school said the search was continuing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted: “I am sadly informed that during the Parktown Boys Grade 8 Orientation Camp in Mpumalanga (sic), one learner couldn’t be accounted for after a water activity. Police search-and-rescue are on site in the area of the river where a water activity was held. I will also join the search.”

Lesufi visited the campsite on Friday morning and is expected to visit the school at 13:00 on Friday.

Lesufi later added: “Rescue teams suspended the search last night. They will resume with the search [on Friday] morning. Jointly with the school we’ve agreed to cancel the camp. The boys will have their breakfast [on Friday] morning and thereafter be taken back home. We remain hopeful.”

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said its psycho-social unit would be at the school to assist with necessary counselling to the school community.

