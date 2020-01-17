Body of missing Parktown Boys student found

The body of a Grade 8 boy of Parktown Boys’ High School student attending an orientation camp at a lodge near Brits in North West has been found.

BREAKING #ParktownBoysCamp The body of the missing learner has been found by the police. The family of Enoch Mpianza was fully briefed and we are all devastated by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and the school community. — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020

13-year-old Enock Mpianzi went missing following a “water activity”.

The school issued a statement on Friday morning stating that the Grade 8 group arrived at camp on Wednesday.

“On Thursday morning, it was realised that a boy had gone missing from the camp. Emergency procedures have been instituted by camp management and are being assisted by members of the local community and the SAPS Emergency Services,” the statement read.

“Police search-and-rescue are on site and are already at work in the area of the river where a water activity was held after the boy’s arrival. The parents of the missing boy are at the venue.”

The school said the search was continuing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this traumatic time.”

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tweeted: “I am sadly informed that during the Parktown Boys Grade 8 Orientation Camp in Mpumalanga (sic), one learner couldn’t be accounted for after a water activity. Police search-and-rescue are on site in the area of the river where a water activity was held. I will also join the search.”

Lesufi visited the campsite on Friday morning and is expected to visit the school at 13:00 on Friday.

Lesufi later added: “Rescue teams suspended the search last night. They will resume with the search [on Friday] morning. Jointly with the school we’ve agreed to cancel the camp. The boys will have their breakfast [on Friday] morning and thereafter be taken back home. We remain hopeful.”

UPDATE 2: #ParktownBoysCamp . I met with the family of the missing child on site and they granted us permission to release his photo. The rescue team has resumed their search. The boys will arrive back at school around 11am. All sporting activities are suspended. pic.twitter.com/DoRi1vxaFA — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2020

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said its psycho-social unit would be at the school to assist with necessary counselling to the school community.

