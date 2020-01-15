Breaking News 15.1.2020 07:07 pm

Malegapuru Makgoba appointed as Eskom interim chair

Citizen reporter
Prof Malegapuru William Makgoba, former health ombudsman, is seen during a press briefing, 1 February 2017, at the Medical Research Council building, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The appointment ‘is consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of the company’.

Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, former health ombudsman and ex-vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, has been appointed as interim chairperson of Eskom, the government has announced.

This follows the recent resignation of Eskom Board chairperson Jabu Mabuza.

“Makgoba is a leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom Board as a non-executive director in 2018. He is the independent lead director,” government said in a press release.

“His appointment as interim chair is consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of the company.

“The government is going through the process of putting in place reconfigured board in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Friday, 10 January.

“President Ramaphosa announced the government’s plan to introduce reconfigured Eskom Board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience,” the statement concluded.

