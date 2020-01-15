Malegapuru Makgoba appointed as Eskom interim chair

Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, former health ombudsman and ex-vice-chancellor of the University of KwaZulu-Natal, has been appointed as interim chairperson of Eskom, the government has announced.

This follows the recent resignation of Eskom Board chairperson Jabu Mabuza.

“Makgoba is a leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom Board as a non-executive director in 2018. He is the independent lead director,” government said in a press release.

“His appointment as interim chair is consistent with the government’s commitment to good governance and the stability of the company.

“The government is going through the process of putting in place reconfigured board in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Friday, 10 January.

“President Ramaphosa announced the government’s plan to introduce reconfigured Eskom Board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience,” the statement concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.