Breaking News 15.1.2020 02:15 pm

February fuel price outlook on the back of oil surge, rand weakness

Citizen reporter
February fuel price outlook on the back of oil surge, rand weakness

Picture: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

The rand-dollar exchange rate means bad news for fuel users and comes at a time when many consumers are already feeling the financial pinch.

Unleaded 95 Octane petrol is expected to drop by eight cents a litre in February, but 93 Octane petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin are all set for a price rise at month-end.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“International oil prices surged by nearly two dollars a gallon in late December 2019 before beginning a recovery which was halted by the recent tensions between the USA and Iran,” said the AA in a statement.

“In the first week of January 2020, the two-dollar mark was tested again, albeit with a slight recovery since.”

The AA says that the Rand, which dropped as low as R13.95 to the US dollar at the end of December, had also begun to tick up, passing R14.40 at the close on Tuesday 14.

“This rise means bad news for fuel users and comes at a time when many consumers are already feeling the financial pinch,” noted the Association.

The AA says that political tensions in the Middle East, one of the world’s richest oil-producing regions, are likely to produce continued uncertainty which would feed into oil price movements.

“The Rand’s performance will be key in keeping any further oil hikes at bay,” it concluded.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
South Africa has huge ‘green fuels’ potential. But it needs to act now 11.1.2020
What’s the point of your flashy Merc if you can’t even afford petrol? 6.1.2020
Slight pinch to hit motorists as petrol prices increase for December 25.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Bruised’ Trollip livid at ‘coalition discussions’ between Zille and Holomisa

Mboweni not afraid to be ‘burnt at the stake’ while defending SARB from nationalisation

Courts Farmers still struggle due to ban on cattle auctions

Parliament You’re not allowed to know facts about Ramaphosa’s flight to RWC final

‘VBS millions’ funded Soweto restaurant run by Malema’s cousin – Pauli van Wyk


today in print

Read Today's edition