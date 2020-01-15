Breaking News 15.1.2020 07:11 am

Fire breaks out at Gauteng school hours before first day of school

News24 Wire
A fire guts administration blocks at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in Sebokeng. Image: Twitter/@mvnhlapho

Administration blocks at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in Sebokeng have burned down, with concerned parents and community members questioning whether arson sparked the blaze.

The first day of school was off to a dramatic start at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School in Sebokeng on Wednesday as a fire gutted the school’s administration block.

According to Emfuleni Local Municipality fire and rescue spokesperson Stanley Gaba, firefighters are on the scene battling the blaze.

Firefighters battle the blaze at Khutlo-Tharo Secondary School. Image: Twitter/@mvnhlapho

Gaba says a call from a community member alerting emergency services to the fire was received at around 03:00.

“There is a school, Khutlo-Tharo Secondary, that has caught fire in the admin block. I am rushing to the scene to get details. We will issue a statement on further information later,” Gaba said.

Simon Nwamba, a journalist at the scene, told News24 that only the administration block was affected. Nwamba says community members gathered at the scene, witnessing the fire rage.

While it’s unclear what sparked the blaze, concerned parents and community members have questioned whether they may be dealing with a case of arson.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, along with Premier David Makhura, are expected to hand over the newly-renovated Noordgesig Primary School in Diepkloof on Wednesday morning.

