Breaking News 3.1.2020 09:23 am

Radio DJ legend Chilli M passes away

Citizen reporter
Radio DJ legend Chilli M passes away

Radio DJ Vukani Masinga, better known as Chilli M. Picture: Provided.

The radio personality, once one of the most popular DJs on-air, has died aged 42.

Radio DJ veteran Vukani Masinga, better known as Chilli M, has passed away at the age of 42, a family member has confirmed.

Masinga was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and passed away in the afternoon. TshisaLive reports that a close friend says he died of “natural causes”.

Chilli M was a hugely popular radio DJ, as well as a music producer who collaborated with artists including DJ Tira. After stints on Metro FM and East Coast Radio, he moved to YFM, where his drive-time show with Dineo Ranaka, called The Essential Rush, became a hit. In 2012, he joined Ukhozi FM.

However, he was also known for drinking and for various controversies surrounding his life and career, which were often covered in the media.

Masinga was heartbroken when his daughter Nkanyezi was killed in a car accident in 2015.

He was fired from Ukhozi FM in 2016 after admitting to accepting payment for playing certain songs, saying he needed the money after experiencing financial problems after his daughter’s death.

Masinga was born in Durban township KwaMashu, and then later moved to Johannesburg.

The tragic news first surfaced on social media, with journalist and television presenter Mcfarlane Moleli one of those who expressed shock at what he described as “devastating news”.

Moleli told The Citizen he spoke to Masinga’s sister, who confirmed the news and said she was flying back to Johannesburg.

A family spokesperson will be elected and more information will be provided in due course.

Tributes have begun pouring in for Masinga on social media.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Seven killed, 15 injured in horror KwaZulu-Natal taxi accident 3.1.2020
KZN woman Zinhle Muthwa’s bruised body found 3.1.2020
Iraqi protester shot dead as anti-regime rallies continue 2.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


today in print

Read Today's edition