Shiraaz Mohamed back in SA – reports

Retuers has reported that kidnapped photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has returned home.

Mohamed was kidnapped in Syria by IS in January 2017 after travelling there to capture the plight of the war-torn region and its people.

It is reported that he has returned home after being assisted by Turkey’s intelligence agency, but no further details were provided.

In December 2019, NGO Gift of the Givers revealed that the photojournalist had escaped from captivity and was with the Turkish government while engagements on his return went ahead.

This was the last time Mohammed’s escape was reported on.

Family member Shaaziya Brijlal said: “We got a call from Shiraaz at 1pm on Saturday and he promised when he is safe he would call us. We are still waiting for that. However, we have confirmed he did get help at the Turkish border and we know he is in good hands.”

Updates to follow as information is verified.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

